City of Hayward recognized by MPCA Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently recognized the city of Hayward for outstanding operations. To receive this recognition, facilities must demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations and maintenance requirements; submit accurate, on-time reports to the MPCA; and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

Hayward’s Operations Manager Travis Reichl, along with the city’s leadership council, “safeguard this outstanding treatment facility and is committed to protecting and preserving water quality in a state that deeply values its natural resources,” said Nicole Blasing Municipal Division director at MPCA. “The MPCA recognizes their considerable efforts and deeply appreciates their service to their community.”

Recognizing facilities this year has even more significance as the MPCA celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The Clean Water Act establishes the basic framework for regulating pollution in waters by creating water quality standards to protect drinking water and to maintain a healthy aquatic community for animal and recreational uses. Thanks to these standards, treatment facilities were developed to clean water before it is returned to the rivers or steams.