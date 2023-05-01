COLSTRUP HEARING Published 11:44 am Monday, May 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Desirae Colstrup for the establishment of a cabin in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Rosemary Colstrup.

Parcel ID 14.034.0010

71150 225th Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Section 34 Manchester

Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

April 29, 2023

