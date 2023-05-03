Court dispositions: Jan. 6, 2023

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 6

Justin Michael Armbrust, 31, 7028 5th Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Email newsletter signup

Deana Jane Fox, 26, 612 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. $200.

Salvador Ole Gomez, 18, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Tanya Faye HJaarstad, 39, Sanctuary Health Services, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Assault – fifth degree misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Cody Robert Pongratz, 22, 301 Pleasant St. E., Amboy. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – fourth-degree felony – victim physically helpless. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 24 months, stayed for ten years. Supervised probation for ten years. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for two days served. Serve as work release. Fees $655.

Rafael Darnell Vines, 40, 506 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oliver Alejo, 20, 2110 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Yariela Danixa Avritt, 29, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Leon Dear, 53, 410 E. Bowen, Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

James Kamiri Gatuma, 42, 1214 Charleston Ct., Woodstock, GA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Skorin presents at conference

High school bands set to perform concert next Monday

City of Hayward recognized by MPCA

SMIF invites small towns to engage in program for long-term economic growth

Print Article