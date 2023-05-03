Court dispositions: Jan. 6, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 6

Justin Michael Armbrust, 31, 7028 5th Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Deana Jane Fox, 26, 612 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. $200.

Salvador Ole Gomez, 18, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Tanya Faye HJaarstad, 39, Sanctuary Health Services, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Assault – fifth degree misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Cody Robert Pongratz, 22, 301 Pleasant St. E., Amboy. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – fourth-degree felony – victim physically helpless. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 24 months, stayed for ten years. Supervised probation for ten years. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for two days served. Serve as work release. Fees $655.

Rafael Darnell Vines, 40, 506 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oliver Alejo, 20, 2110 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Yariela Danixa Avritt, 29, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Leon Dear, 53, 410 E. Bowen, Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

James Kamiri Gatuma, 42, 1214 Charleston Ct., Woodstock, GA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.