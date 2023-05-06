Duplicate bridge results given Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played every week at the Senior Center in Austin. Play starts at 11:30 a.m.

Six tables played on Tuesday, and five tables played on Wednesday.

Tuesday winners

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Paul Hanson

Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Wednesday winners

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup