Duplicate bridge results given
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played every week at the Senior Center in Austin. Play starts at 11:30 a.m.
Six tables played on Tuesday, and five tables played on Wednesday.
Duplicate bridge play is going strong
Email newsletter signup
Tuesday winners
First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg
Fourth: Vandy Newman and Paul Hanson
Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Wednesday winners
First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Third: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup