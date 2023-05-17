Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Submitted

More snowbirds are returning to play duplicate bingo at the Austin Senior Center. Start time is 11:30 a.m. on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tuesday winners were the following:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
  • Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

