Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

More snowbirds are returning to play duplicate bingo at the Austin Senior Center. Start time is 11:30 a.m. on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver