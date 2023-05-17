Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023
More snowbirds are returning to play duplicate bingo at the Austin Senior Center. Start time is 11:30 a.m. on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Tuesday winners were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
- Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver