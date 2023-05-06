Education Association to recognize district’s future teachers Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Albert Lea Education Association will hold a special event for eight graduating seniors who intend to study education in college to become teachers.

This celebration is similar to the signing ceremonies held when athletes commit to college sports teams. The ALEA is excited to welcome these young people into the team of educators.

The teaching profession requires the brightest and best, and ALEA is happy to honor these students for making the bold decision to be teachers.

The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium. The following are graduating seniors who declared their intent to be teachers:

Ella Bordeaux and Nikki Anderson will attend Winona State University for elementary education

Avery Benda will attend Winona State university and study secondary math education

Hattie Nelson and Sophia Brownlee will attend South Dakota State University for elementary education.

Joey Maiden and Ava Cunningham will both attend Luther College for music education

Angel Hernandez plans to attend Viterbo University for music and theater education

Juice and doughnuts will follow the celebration.