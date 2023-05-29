EST/BENSON, W. Published 6:01 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File

Number: 24-PR-23-532 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Wayne David Benson, Decedent

Notice and Order for

Hearing on Petition for

Formal Adjudication

of Intestacy, Determination

of Heirship,

and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 20, 2023 at 9 a.m. via a remote zoom hearing (meeting ID: 160 836 6379, Passcode: 336806) from the Freeborn County Courthouse located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by zoom for the Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, and Formal Appointment of:

Name: Daniel J. Benson

Address: 511 – 1st Street NE, Hayfield, MN 55940

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the amended petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see

http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

Date 05/05/2023

District Court Judge

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:

Name: Evan H. Larson

Firm: Larson Law Office

Address: 201 South Main Street

Austin MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 176588

Telephone: 507-437-3821

Facsimile: 507-437-3975

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 20 and 27, 2023

EST/BENSON, W.