EST/BENSON, W.

PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
Court File
Number: 24-PR-23-532 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
In re the Estate of Wayne David Benson, Decedent
Notice and Order for
Hearing on Petition for
Formal Adjudication
of Intestacy, Determination
of Heirship,
and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice
to Creditors
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 20, 2023 at 9 a.m. via a remote zoom hearing (meeting ID: 160 836 6379, Passcode: 336806) from the Freeborn County Courthouse located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by zoom for the Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, and Formal Appointment of:
Name: Daniel J. Benson
Address: 511 – 1st Street NE, Hayfield, MN 55940
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the amended petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see
http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
Date 05/05/2023
District Court Judge
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative:
Name: Evan H. Larson
Firm: Larson Law Office
Address: 201 South Main Street
Austin MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 176588
Telephone: 507-437-3821
Facsimile: 507-437-3975
