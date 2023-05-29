EST/NAATZ, K. Published 6:07 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of: Kim Ollien Naatz, a/k/a Kim O. Naatz, a/k/a Kim Naatz, Decedent.

Court File No. 24-PR-23-724

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 5, 2023 at 2:45 p.m., via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at Freeborn County Government Center, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea,

Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Annette M. Naatz, whose address is 88417 160th St., Glenville, MN 56036 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Date: 05/12/2023

BY THE COURT

Email newsletter signup

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Dean K. Adams

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 209508

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: dadams@adamsrizzisween.com

Charley Abbot

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 20 and 27, 2023

EST/NAATZ, K.