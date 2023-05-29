EST/NAATZ, K.
Published 6:07 pm Monday, May 29, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of: Kim Ollien Naatz, a/k/a Kim O. Naatz, a/k/a Kim Naatz, Decedent.
Court File No. 24-PR-23-724
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 5, 2023 at 2:45 p.m., via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at Freeborn County Government Center, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea,
Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Annette M. Naatz, whose address is 88417 160th St., Glenville, MN 56036 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Date: 05/12/2023
BY THE COURT
Attorney for: Petitioner
Name: Dean K. Adams
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 209508
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: dadams@adamsrizzisween.com
Charley Abbot
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
May 20 and 27, 2023
