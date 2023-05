FONZ FITZ Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

OFFICE OF THE

MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

MINNESOTA STATUES, CHAPTER 333

ASSUMED NAME:

Fonz Fitz

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

BUSINESS:

19110 860th Ave

Oakland MN 56007

United States

NAMEHOLDER:

NAME:

Rachel Wehner

ADDRESS:

19110 860th Ave

Oakland MN 56007

United States

SIGNED BY:

Rachel Wehner

Work Item 1365348800028

Original File Number 1365348800028

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 01/08/2023

/S/Steve Simon,

Secretary of State

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 17 and 20, 2023

