Four-wheeler reported stolen and other reports
Published 11:38 am Friday, May 12, 2023
Deputies received a report at 7:03 p.m. Thursday of a four-wheeler that was reported stolen the night before at 10956 790th Ave. in Glenville.
Window broken out
A window was reported broken out of a truck at 5 a.m. Thursday at 1215 St. John Ave.
Hit-and-run crashes reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday at 221 E. Main St.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday at West Front Street and Maplehill Drive.
Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes
Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.