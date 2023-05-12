Four-wheeler reported stolen and other reports Published 11:38 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Deputies received a report at 7:03 p.m. Thursday of a four-wheeler that was reported stolen the night before at 10956 790th Ave. in Glenville.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out of a truck at 5 a.m. Thursday at 1215 St. John Ave.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday at 221 E. Main St.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday at West Front Street and Maplehill Drive.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.