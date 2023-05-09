Fraudulent checks and other reports

Published 8:57 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Deputies received a report of fraudulent checks at 11:28 a.m. Monday from a resident on 230th Street.

 

Hit-and-run reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 9:22 a.m. Monday in the back of 719 Marshall St. The incident was believed to have occurred Thursday evening or Friday morning.

 

Building broken into

A building was reported broken into at 1:22 p.m. Monday at 1307 S. Broadway.

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 2:08 p.m. Monday of identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.

 

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct at 3:17 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

1 cited for assault

Police cited Jayne Irene Stout, 49, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault at 9:51 p.m. Monday at 333 E. Third St.

 

Assault reported

Police received a report of a person who had been assaulted by a male at 10:45 p.m. Monday on East William Street. The person who was assaulted said the male took off in a white vehicle.

More News

Albert Lea bringing back cheerleading; head coach named

Heart attack survivor thanks staff at New Richland clinic for response in medical emergency

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition

Council approves ordinance amendments for mobile vendors, massage therapists and taxi drivers

Print Article