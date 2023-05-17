Glider competition at Albert Lea airport starting Saturday Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Albert Lea is again hosting the National Glider championships. About 20 to 25 teams expected.

This is the 30th year Albert Lea has hosted the competitions, said Jim Hanson, airport manager.

The competition is held Saturday through May 27 —though most teams arrive early for setup and practice. That means that there will be over 100 people in town for over a week.

Email newsletter signup

Though it is called the nationals, pilots from anywhere in the world are eligible to compete — and win a spot on the final grid competition. In the past there have been teams from Europe, Canada, Mexico, South America, South Africa and New Zealand attend.

The gliders are towed aloft on a tow line by power planes to 2,000 feet above ground level. The contest director assigns a “task” course just before the gliders take to the air — usually a three-legged course involving two other airports — each about 75 to 100 miles away (depending on the soaring conditions of the day). The gliders obtain lift from the heating of the Earth causing rising air called “thermals” (sometimes, the rising air is marked by large puffy clouds). Because of the need to heat the earth to cause the thermal lift, most launches are done between 10 and noon each day. The winners are determined by their factored speed on the course — with adjustments and handicaps factored in.

Viewing is free to the public but restricted to the airport building area.