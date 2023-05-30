Harley Meyer

Harley gained his wings at home on Wednesday. May 24, 2023. A Memorial Service to lay Harley to rest will be held at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home in Albert Lea on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2pm with visitation prior starting at 1pm.

Harley Marvin Meyer, 26 years old of Albert Lea MN, was born on March 2, 1997, at Naeve Hospital to proud parents Annette Marie McElroy and David Marvin Meyer Sr.

Harley graduated in 2016 from Glenville Emmons Highschool, then went on to start his career at Lou Rich where he made many friends. Harley was a hard worker and enjoyed his job. Harley was happiest surrounded by his family and friends and he loved anything outdoors from hunting to fishing and camping with family. But Harley’s proudest role in life was the one of Uncle Harley, helping to take care of and raise all of his nieces and nephews and they were his world. Harley was a very kind, loving and always playful guy. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

Harley was survived by his mother (Annette McElroy and life partner Caren Turnmire), his big brother (David Valdez and Wife Serena Valdez), his big sister (Sharon Hughes and husband Levi Hughes), and his older sister (Pamela Albert and husband Mark Albert) and of course the most important people in Harleys life his nieces and nephews (Marcus Valdez and longtime girlfriend Autumn Morales) (Lilyona Valdez and boyfriend Austin Lamp) (Aunnamay Hughes and longtime boyfriend Andrew Nolan) (Clara Hughes) (Levi “Pookie” Hughes) ( Makayla Hughes) and (Mark Albert ) along with many more friends and family.

Harley was proceeded in death by his father (David Meyer Sr.) as well as his grandmother (Lydia Collazo-Nieves) his grandfather (David Leroy Meyer) and his grandmother (Jannette McElroy) as well as many other family and friends that will be there to welcome our beloved Harley with open arms into heavens gates to rest and watch over his family in eternal peace.