High school bands set to perform concert next Monday Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

On Monday the Albert Lea High School Band Department will present its final concert of the year. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium and will feature the Tiger Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. There is no fee for admission, but donations are encouraged to offset expenses of the event.

Various awards will be presented at the concert, including the John Phillip Sousa Award for band and the Louis Armstrong Award for jazz. Graduating seniors will also be recognized.

Each band was given the opportunity to help choose one of their songs for the concert.

Email newsletter signup

The Tiger Band, which is made up of mostly eighth- and ninth-grade students, chose “Highlights from Grease.” They will also be performing the march “Colonel Bogey” and “Turning Point” by Sean O’Laughlin.

The mostly ninth- and 10th-grade Symphonic Band chose a medley of movie songs including “StarWars,” “Jurassic Park” and “E.T.” They are also performing “Shackelford Banks” and “With Quiet Courage.”

The Concert Band, made up of mostly juniors and seniors, chose a medley of Led Zeppelin tunes arranged by Patrick Roszell which includes “Immigrant Song,” “Black Dog,” “Kashmir,” and “Stairway to Heaven.” Additionally, the group will perform two pieces from their Big Nine Music Festival program: “Fire!” by Gary P. Gilroy and “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante.

All three groups are led by ALHS Director of Bands Suzanne Mauer.