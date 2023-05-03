History Trek: Visit Norway House and the American Swedish Institute Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Explore with the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village on a bus trip to Minneapolis to tour the Norway House and The American Swedish Institute May 18. Cost is $55 for members, $65 for nonmembers, and covers entry to both museums, coach bus and lunch. Registration for History Trek is open until Friday. Stop by the museum for more information and to sign up. Memberships to the museum start at $30 and provide access to free or discounted events.

The museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is located at 1031 Bridge Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call their office at 507-373-8003.