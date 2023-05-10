ILLUMALYTICS LLC Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.

The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.

Name: Illumalytics LLC

File Number: 139011440027

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter: 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 05/05/2023

/s/Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:

May. 10 and 17, 2023

ILLUMALYTICS LLC