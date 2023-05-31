Injuries reported in crash on I-35 Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

An Albert Lea man and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Rice County.

Wayne Arthur Clark, 64, was taken to the Owatonna hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Neftali Alvarado Serra, 50, and Teresa Marie Alvarado, 42, both of Andover, also received non life-threatening injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

Email newsletter signup

The crash report stated Clark was driving a 1984 Nissan minivan and Serra was driven a 2020 Nissan Frontier southbound on Interstate 35 near milepost 53 when the vehicles collided at 1:19 p.m.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The report stated alcohol was not a factor, and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.