Albert Lea man convicted of raping woman Published 8:57 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

An Albert Lea man was found guilty Thursday of raping a woman in 2022 on the fourth day of the trial against him.

Adam John Haeska, 34, was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with one count of domestic assault-fear, domestic assault-harm and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents state Haeska taped the victim’s wrists together with tape during the assault and covered her mouth with his hand because she kept screaming.

When police arrested Haeska, he was reportedly found with two hypodermic needles and 2.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Sentencing is slated for Aug. 7.

Haeska had two prior convictions for domestic assault, one in 2019 and one in 2021, and one order for protection violation in 2019.