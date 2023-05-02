Larry E. Severtson

Larry Eugene Severtson, 82, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Thorne Crest Retirement Home in Albert Lea, MN.

Larry was born on October 2, 1940, to Carl and Ruby (Schneider) Severtson. Larry’s days of working were for Bridley Auto Salvage and Albert Lea Tractor Parts.

Larry is survived by his sister-in-law Ruth Ann (Severtson) Rietveld and her husband Cornie, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, infant brother Cecil, brother Ross, and sister Beverly Estes and her husband Maynard.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023, at 10 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Vern Harris will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of memorials, donations to Hillcrest Cemetery would be appreciated.