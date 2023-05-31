Letter: Thanks for new benefits for school support staff Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Thank you paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians, cooks, secretaries and administrative assistants for another great school year! As a special education teacher, I know that schools could not run without you.

Thank you to the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party for recognizing the value of these employees by passing an Education Omnibus Bill that includes unemployment benefits for these essential employees. For the past 80 years, hourly wage school employees had been excluded from seeking unemployment benefits during summer break (even when there was no work for them). I am happy to see that the change will go into effect in time for summer break!

Angie Hanson

Albert Lea