Letter: Thanks for support of March food drive Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Minnesota March Foodshelf Drive has ended, and the Ecumenical Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church gives a huge thank you shout out to our local hundreds of generous donors of food and financial donations to the 2023 March food drive.

Over 2,000 pounds of food was delivered to the food pantry in the month of March. Two thousand pounds is less than half of what is given to the food shelf clients in one month. Annually, the need is around 50,000 pounds needed to meet the need. The financial donations will allow the food pantry to fill the gap with purchases from Channel One and our community grocery stores.

Ecumenical Food Pantry is deeply appreciative of the community stepping up for the annual MN March FoodShelf Drive. The contributions of grocery items and cash significantly help fill the gap to serve the hunger needs of our city and county populations.

A thank you to local churches, service clubs, businesses, foundations, community donors and our 35 food pantry volunteers in aiding to fill the gap of food insecurity in our area.

Ecumenical Food Pantry is open to anyone, families and individuals, needing food and personal items on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9 to 11:45 a.m. EFP is a welcoming non-discriminating food pantry providing a safe and respectful place to serve our population’s needs.

EFP is located at First Presbyterian Church, 308 Water St. in Albert Lea. All are welcome.

Chuck Seberson

Treasurer

Board of directors and volunteers

Ecumenical Food Pantry