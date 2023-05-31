Letter: What does Trump have that makes him so popular? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

What do political parties stand for? It is my opinion that the Republican Party only wants to do things for themselves, and the Democrat Party wants to do things for the less fortunate — Trump being a good example of the Republicans. All he ever talks about in his speeches is me, me, me. The fact that he can’t admit he lost the election illustrates that more than anything. I don’t know what Trump and Charley Manson have, but I sure wish I had some it. Two of the biggest con artists this country has had in recent times. I wish some Trumpster would write a letter to the editor and explain what Trump has that makes him so popular to make so many weak-minded, innocent people stand behind him. Trump made a statement one time that suggested that anyone who voted for him were first-class fools. That was when he said he could walk down Fifth Ave. in New York City and shoot someone and his popularity would go up. If anyone said something like that about me I would start to take a good look at myself. Where is my mindset? I would never consider someone that said this about me any kind of a friend of mine. I am sure I will have a few fans that will tell me they liked this letter and there will be some weak-minded Trumpsters that will have some real negative remarks to say about me. I have been told that I am famous. That puts me equal with Trump. Not bad company, huh. Rubbing elbows with the filthy rich. I have to repeat these final words. When you have a fool for a leader then those people that voted for him are well represented. Yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea