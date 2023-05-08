Library events to feature author on Thursday, live eagles on Mother’s Day Published 11:07 am Monday, May 8, 2023

The Albert Lea Public Library will host best-selling author PJ Tracy for a presentation at 11 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. Her critically-acclaimed thrillers include “Monkeewrench” and the Margaret Nolan Detective series.

Celebrate Mother’s Day by attending the Live Eagle Program at the library, 221 E. Clark St., at 2 p.m. Sunday. The National Eagle Center in Wabasha will provide a program about eagle biology, ecology, natural history and cultural connections. Attendees will also meet a live eagle and chat with a naturalist interpreter.

These events are free and open to the public. They are made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.