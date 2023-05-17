Nov. 12, 1932 – May 12, 2023

WISNER, Neb. – Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, Neb., died Friday, May 12, in Wisner.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Pastor Jared Hartman will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery near Wisner. A luncheon will follow at the church basement. Memorials are preferred to Nebraska Public Media, Orphan Grain Train, St. Paul Russian Orphanage, or Concordia Lutheran Seminary – St. Louis.

Arrangements by Minnick Funeral Service, Inc.

ww.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com