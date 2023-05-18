Marie Ferguson

Marie M. Ferguson, of Albert Lea, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 with her family by her side at Fox Hollow Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon.

Born on December 29, 1927, in Freeborn County, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Creegan) Goodnature. Marie was raised in Geneva, Minnesota and graduated from Ellendale High School. In December of 1947, Marie was united in marriage to Kenneth Ferguson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newry Township, Freeborn County. Together, they had three children, Joe, Bob, and Robin.

As a stay-at-home mom, Marie devoted her days to raising her children. Later, after all three grew up and pursued their own paths, she worked as a lunch room monitor at Ramsey school until it closed due to declining enrollment. Together, Marie and Kenneth would attend the Black Hills Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. After Ken’s retirement, the couple wintered in Mesa, Arizona for a number of years; often taking this time to visit some of Marie’s siblings, Blanche, Lester, George, and Dave.

Left to cherish Marie’s memory are her three children, Joe Ferguson, Bob (Gail) Ferguson, and Robin (Wyman) Ferguson; daughter-in-law, Linda Ferguson; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joseph and Mabel, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ferguson; grandson, Tague Ferguson; brothers, Lester Goodnature, George Goodnature, David Goodnature, Vincent Goodnature; baby brother, Donald Goodnature; and sisters, Naomi Johnson, and Blanche Sliger.

Marie will be laid to rest on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 11AM at St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery. A lunch will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minnesota after the inurnment.

Family has requested no memorials be made.