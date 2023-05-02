Minnesota senator makes shirtless vote

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

Email newsletter signup

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video.

The video prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off.

More News

Skorin presents at conference

High school bands set to perform concert next Monday

City of Hayward recognized by MPCA

SMIF invites small towns to engage in program for long-term economic growth

Print Article