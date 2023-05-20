MnDOT accepting applications for Carbon Reduction Program funds through May 26 Published 7:04 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Carbon Reduction Program provides funds to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transportation sources, and applications to be considered for fiscal year 2024 funds of $1.09 million are due May 26 for the Southeast Minnesota Area Transportation Partnership.

Unlike typical federal transportation distributions, these funds are programmed by population area, not by roadway system or jurisdiction.

Projects that will be considered for funds must be in the ATP 6 area — Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties, but outside the Rochester and La Crescent urbanized boundaries. It needs to be a new project or something that is adding carbon reduction components to an existing programmed project, and it can’t be used for backfilling previously committed Federal funds. The project needs to be authorized between Dec. 1 and June 7, 2024.

Potential CRP projects could include, but are not limited to: public transit projects, fleet electrification or charging stations, transportation alternatives-eligible projects (e.g. trails, bikeways, sidewalk bumpouts), energy efficient lighting conversion, diesel engine retrofits and snow fencing, reducing freight impacts during or after construction.

Questions can be sent to Kurt Wayne, MnDOT D6 Planning Director, at kurt.wayne@state.mn.us.