ORD 23-091 Published 6:05 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-091

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 44,

ARTICLE III – SEWER

SEC. 44.095 – LIMITATIONS ON WASTEWATER

DISCHARGES

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved amendments to Chapter 44, Sec. 44.095 – Limitations on Wastewater Discharges.

The City of Albert Lea has a comprehensive Significant Industrial User (SIU) and Categorical Industrial User (CIU) program, which is utilized to regulate and monitor significant industrial users of the City’s wastewater collection and treatment systems. The administration of this program has been delegated to the City of Albert Lea by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). As the administrator of a delegated pretreatment program, the city is responsible for enacting the regulatory framework and technical requirements of the pretreatment program. As part of the technical requirements, the city is responsible for developing any local limits for SIU and CIU agreements.

The new NPDES permit issued February 1, 2022 requires that The City of Albert Lea as Permittee shall develop, maintain, and enforce specific local limits to implement the prohibitions listed in Minnesota Rules 7049.0140. The Permittee shall evaluate the need to revise local limits to effectively implement these prohibitions at least once during the term of this permit.

This ordinance amendment includes adding molybdenum (Mo) and selenium (Se) to the list of local limits on wastewater dischargers.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-091