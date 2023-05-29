ORD 23-092 Published 6:04 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-092

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE

AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE III – DISTRICTS –

DIVISION 2 – R-1

SINGLE-FAMILY

RESIDENCE DISTRICT,

SEC. 50.0227 – OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved amendments to Chapter 50, Sec. 50.0227 – Off-Street Parking and Loading.

This amendment allows additional parking space in the R-1 Single-Family Residence District in the form of a flare apron – increasing the size of the flare from 187 square feet to 240 square feet or 10 feet x 24 feet.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-092