ORD 23-094 Published 6:03 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-094

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE

V. – OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING FACILITIES, SEC. 50.0890. – ACCESS

Email newsletter signup

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved amendments to Chapter 50, Sec. 50.0890 – Access.

This amendment includes an addition that will require site plans and permitting for curb, gutter, driveway expansion, and modification. The purpose of requiring site plans and permitting is to avoid scenarios where impervious surface limitations are exceeded in the Shoreland Management District and also to avoid concrete being poured in areas where it is not allowed (crossing property lines, right of way, etc.). Permitting is currently required for work within the right of way area but not for the private parking/drive location.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-094