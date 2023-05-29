ORD 23-096 Published 6:02 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-096

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE VI – SEC. 50.0936 – OUTDOOR SEATING ON PUBLIC

PROPERTY

Email newsletter signup

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved amendments to Chapter 50, Sec. 50.0936 – Outdoor Seating On Public Property.

This amendment eliminated the need for outdoor seating areas to be segregated by fencing, bollards, ropes, or planters. Often times there is minimal room for outdoor tables and chairs within the public right-of-way and the devices used for segregation take up additional space that is already limited. In addition, this ordinance protects the standard 3ft discernable walkway as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-096