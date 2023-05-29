ORD 23-097 Published 6:02 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-097

(SUMMARY)

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING AND REPLACING

ORDINANCE 22-083

AND AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE III

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On May 22, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved an ordinance Repealing and Replacing Ordinance 22-083 and Amending Chapter 50, Article III.

In September 2022 the City Council approved Ordinance 22-083 that was meant to amend Sec. 50.0402 Building Design Standards as it pertained to see-through windows. Inadvertently, section numbers were transposed and Sec 50.0224 was amended instead. This ordinance repeals and replaces with the correct section number.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 22nd day of May, 2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: May 27th 2023

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

ORD 23-097