Orland Eugene Lee

Orland was born on Easter Sunday morning April 12, 1925 in Story City, Iowa. Orland attended country school in rural Freeborn County. In 1946 he joined the Army-Air Force and served in Yokohama, Japan as a heavy equipment operator. He was honorable discharged in 1948. Following military service he drove milk truck, worked for Madison Trucking, and then, for 36 years, drove semi-trucks cross country for Streaters of Albert Lea. On June 19, 1949, Orland was united in marriage to LaVonne Berg. They spent several years in Albert Lea and then moved to their farm north of Hartland, where the family spent many happy years. Orland loved his farm and was a handy man who enjoyed working on projects. He found his vocation and life’s purpose in hard work and caring for his family. In 2010 Orland and LaVonne sold the farm building site and returned to Albert Lea. Orland was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Cross of Glory Lutheran Church of Hartland. He and LaVonne enjoyed some travel in their retirement but just simply cherished being at home together. A highlight for them was to twice visit relatives in Norway.

Orland is survived by his wife of 73 years, LaVonne, son Robert Lee, daughter Patricia Lee Anderson (Rev. Michael Anderson) granddaughter’s Kjersten Lee (Christopher Dixson)and Sara Anderson. Orland was proceeded in death by his parents Ole and Isabelle Lee, sisters Sylvia Wright, Isabelle Drews, Laura McNinch, Ann Simons, and brothers, Rodney Olson, Archie Olson, Kenneth Lee, and grandson, David Lee.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Hartland at 2pm. Visitation will be held Friday, May 5 at Bayview Funeral Home in Albert Lea from 5-7pm and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Blessed be his memory.