Our Savior’s Lutheran Church salad luncheon approaching

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Submitted

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church, 320 W. College St. in Albert Lea.

Lunch will be available for $8 and will include Sloppy Joe, salads, dessert and coffee. Additional Sloppy Joes are $1.

There will also be a quilt raffle with tickets sold for $5 each or three for $10. The drawing for the raffle will be at 1 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win.

Other quilts and crafts will also be for sale.

