Patriot Tour honoring veterans stops in Albert Lea
Published 10:02 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023
Riders salute the flag as Andrew Schwarz sings the national anthem during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Riders with the 2023 Patriot Tour turn onto Broadway Avenue under the American flag flown by the Albert Lea Fire Department as they approach the North Broadway parking lot. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Riders park their bikes in the North Broadway parking lot as they prepare for a ceremony Saturday afternoon. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the American Legion Honor Guard take part in a flag-folding ceremony Saturday afternoon during the ceremony. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Flag bearer Dave Sidler presents a flag and duties for the flag bearer on the next stint of the ride during the ceremony.
Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
District 23A Rep. Peggy Bennett speaks during the event in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray speaks during the ceremony in Albert Lea, recognizing the day as Nation of Patriots Day. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
American Legion Riders members stand during the ceremony in the North Broadway parking lot Saturday afternoon. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The 2023 Patriot Tour arrived in Albert Lea Saturday afternoon from Eden Prairie for a ceremony in the North Broadway parking lot.
The tour, through the Nation of Patriots, travels across all 50 states in 120 days, carrying the American flag and raising money to support families of wounded veterans. Several Albert Lea American Legion Riders members participated.
The tour departed the Albert Lea American Legion Sunday morning to the Mason City VFW.