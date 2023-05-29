Patriot Tour honoring veterans stops in Albert Lea Published 10:02 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

The 2023 Patriot Tour arrived in Albert Lea Saturday afternoon from Eden Prairie for a ceremony in the North Broadway parking lot.

The tour, through the Nation of Patriots, travels across all 50 states in 120 days, carrying the American flag and raising money to support families of wounded veterans. Several Albert Lea American Legion Riders members participated.

The tour departed the Albert Lea American Legion Sunday morning to the Mason City VFW.