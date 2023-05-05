Nov. 11, 1961 – May 3, 2023

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – Pauline Zwinger, 61, Brownsdale, Minn., died Wednesday, May 3, in Legacy Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minn. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com