Phyllis E. Stieler

Phyllis Emily (Stensrud) Stieler, age 95, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, at Throne Crest Senior Living Community with her loving family by her side.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Greg Ciesluk will officiate. Phyllis’ family will greet guests at a visitation on Sunday, May 7 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Shady Oaks Cemetery in Emmons, MN.

Phyllis was born on September 14, 1927 in Albert Lea, to Henry (Hank) and Emma (Jensen) Stensrud. Phyllis grew up in Freeborn, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Freeborn Congregational Church and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1945. She married John (Jack) Stieler on June 30, 1946, after he just got home from World War II.

Phyllis was a 4-H‘er and 4-H leader for 22 years in Freeborn County. She was head cook at Halverson for 31 years. She belonged to the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea, was a member of Circle, taught Sunday School and Bible school. She also was a youth director for several years.

Phyllis was a member of Freeborn County Home Extension groups and treasurer of the County Home Council on the County Extension Committee.

Phyllis enjoyed all crafts, especially painting (mostly oils, but also used watercolors, acrylics, and pastels). She loved to paint landscapes, mountains and wildlife. She made 100’s of cards and created numerous scrapbooks of her travels and special occasions. She loved camping with Jack and they had traveled to all the continental United States. Phyllis traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Scandinavian countries (Norway, Denmark, and Sweden), the Holy Lands, and Egypt. She also did many day trips and bus trips.

Phyllis is survived by her three children, Susan (Lee) Antell of New Brighton, Diane (Steve) Westland of Albert Lea and Brian Stieler of Blaine, grandchildren, Marcie, Rob, and Jody Antell, Jennifer Westland (Nate Muller, fiancé), Wade (Shanna) Westland, and Emily (Nathan) Manson; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barb Stensrud; and many extended family members.

Phyllis is proceeded in death by her husband John (Jack), parents Henry and Emma Stensrud, parents-in-law Harold and Jessie Stieler, sister Marian (Melford) Westeng, brother Kenneth Strensrud, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Violet (Ed) Callahan, Lorraine (Terry) Babcock, and Rolland “Dolly” (Kay) Stieler.

Memorials in Phyllis’ honor may be made to:

Freeborn Frisbee, P.O. Box B175 Freeborn MN, 56032; Freeborn Cemetery, 28682 653rd Avenue Hartland MN, 56042; or Shady Oaks Cemetery, c/o Gary Rogert 22509 770th Avenue Albert Lea MN, 56007