Police respond to reports of break-ins and other reports Published 9:17 am Monday, May 15, 2023

A house and garage were reported broken into at 5:07 p.m. Sunday at 75589 250th St., Clarks Grove.

A break-in that occurred earlier in the day was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday at 625 W. College St. A pop machine was damaged.

Police received a report at 12:15 p.m. Saturday of a door that was reported kicked in at 521 Freeborn Ave.

A garage was reported broken into at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at 1329 Margaretha Ave.

An attempted break-in was reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday at 901 W. Main St.

A house was reported broken into at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at 1523 South Shore Drive. A PlayStation4, two controllers and several games were taken.

Thefts reported

Batteries were reported stolen out of equipment at 9:55 a.m. Saturday at 790th Avenue and 125th Street in Glenville. Multiple tools were also stolen.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 8:40 a.m. Friday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. A TV was taken.

Juveniles cited for underage drinking

Police cited two juveniles for underage drinking at 10:42 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for underage drinking at 10:24 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Broadway.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:49 p.m. Friday of a theft that had taken place earlier in the morning at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jennifer Lynn Flemming, 42, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a careless driving complaint at 6:59 p.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St.

Vehicle reported stolen

A 2020 Subaru Forester was reported stolen at 4:45 a.m. Saturday at 1328 St. John Ave.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 4:59 p.m. Saturday at 908 E. Ninth St. Items were taken.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Thomas Glen Karau, 60, on an arrest and detain hold at 9:18 p.m. Saturday at 1219 S. Newton Ave.

Truck, yard reported damaged

Police received a report at 5 p.m. Sunday of damage to a truck and a yard at 1002 E. 18th St.