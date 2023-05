QUARTERLY MEETING 6/2/23 Published 6:07 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

QUARTERLY BOARD

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA REGIONAL LEGAL

SERVICES WILL MEET

VIA ZOOM

FRIDAY, JUNE 2, 2023

1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27, 2023

QUARTERLY MEETING 6/2/23