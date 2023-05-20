Quartet presents at Kiwanis meeting

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Submitted

Opus 4, a string quartet, was the program and entertainment at a recent Golden K Kiwanis meeting. The group thanked Deb Cooper for playing and bringing this group of talented musicians to the club. Provided

