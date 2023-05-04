Roberto Muggli

December 2, 1974- May 2, 2023, of Atenas, Costa Rica passed away after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Roberto graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1993 and completed both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Mankato State University. He taught in Madelia for several years before following his passion for real estate and moving to his mother’s home country of Costa Rica in 2003. It was there that he built a successful REMAX franchise with his wife Shelly.

His love of fishing took him to Canada, Nicaragua, and northern Minnesota where he spent many hours with his brothers and nephews. Family and friends were central to Roberto, and he loved having guests at his home overlooking the valley and mountains in his piece of paradise.

Roberto was diagnosed with ALS in September 2017. Understanding there was no cure, Roberto was a fierce advocate for ALS research, writing letters, attending protests in Washington, D.C., and enrolling in a clinical trial. His hope was to help others in the future diagnosed with ALS.

In the last years, months, days, and hours of his life, Roberto was lovingly cared for by his wife and family. He was warmly loved and will be greatly missed by all members of his family including his wife Shelly Goettl, son Nicolas, parents Jim and Noemy Muggli, siblings Vita (Jim Dick), Ana Theisen (Gary), James (Jenna), Peter (Nicole), Ricardo (Angie), Renilda Kosel, Joe (Elizabeth), Daniel (Nicole Flohr), nieces and nephews Samantha, Mariah, and Andrew Theisen, Ian, Jessica, Katie, Marcus, Colton, River, and Rowan Muggli, Enrique and Amelia Kosel, and stepchildren Dairuchea Muggli, Laura (Jesse) Tidrick, Lance (Erika) Goettl, Grant (Mel) Goettl, step-grandchildren Avery & Brynn Tidrick; Mason, Aiden, Clayton, Max & Zeb Goettl, father and mother-in-law, Dennis & Donna Mikkelson, sister-in-law Kari Gustafson (John), and brother-in-law Greg Goettl (Ericka). Preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

A funeral mass in Atenas and burial in Desmonte (hometown of his mother Noemy) occurred in the Costa Rica tradition. Memorials can be made to the ALS Foundation in Roberto’s memory.