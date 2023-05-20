Robin Gudal: Lean into Jesus, his arm holders Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Greggy and I were visiting a local church when the interim pastor was preaching his last sermon there, “Who is your arm holder?”

Imagine something needs to be held up and you were given that responsibility. Likely like me you think, “I can do that,” and I think we could … for a bit. Then a few minutes turn into double- digit minutes and head towards the hour mark. I don’t think many of us would make it close to that benchmark. We would need a helper.

Who is your arm holder?

“We can go through life one of two ways: we can live constantly trying to maintain control, or we can live wholly submitted to God, trust him with every step and every season.” — Susie Larson. May I add having someone help us is giving up control.

Author of “The Life Council,” Laura Tremaine talks about having a battle buddy while you go through something hard. It is what makes the battle bearable. They understand something that likely no one else in your life does. The downside to having a battle buddy is, of course, that you have to go through the difficult thing at all.

“The Bible teaches that friendship makes us stronger like a firm and solid cord of three strands. Alone we have no one to help us, but we benefit practically and spiritually when we have trusted friends by our side.” — Christianity.com

“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow; but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-12, King James. Verse 12b in Amplified Bible.

“And though one can overpower him who is alone, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”

“Growth is even better with a witness.” — Laura Temaine.

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:11, NIV.

“Blessed Savior, thou hast promised thou wilt all our burdens bear, may we ever, Lord, be bringing all to thee in earnest prayer.” — “What a friend we have in Jesus,” by Joseph Scriven, author of the poem that later became this song

Lean into Jesus, his arm holders and his battle buddies.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.