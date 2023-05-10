Feb. 14, 1939 – March 21, 2023

MESA, Ariz. – Rosalie Wolff, 84, Mesa, Ariz., died Tuesday, March 21, in Red Mountain Senior Home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minn. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

