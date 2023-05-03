Scoreboard: May 3, 2023

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Monday’s results

 

Baseball

NRHEG 12, Hayfield 10

 

HF  100 045 0 – 10

NR  011 064 x – 12

 

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 2/5, 1 R, 4 RBI; Daxter Lee 0/2, 1 R, 2 BB; Ethan Thompson 2/4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Carter Martens 1/3, 1 R; Jackson Chrz 0/2, 2 R, 2 BB; Sam Olson 0/2, 2 R, 1 BB; Jared Lee 1/2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Jace Ihrke 0/1, 2 RBI, 3 BB

 

NRHEG pitching: Daxter Lee 5.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Sam Olson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

 

Softball

United South Central 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

 

USC  001 200 0 – 3

WEM  000 000 0 – 0

 

United South Central stats: Mariah Anderson 1/2, 1 R; Molly Wegner 1/4, 1 R; Taylor Schroeder 3/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Olivia Bungum 1/3, 1 RBI; Ally Stenzel 1/3; Ivy O’Rourke 1/2

 

Boys golf

Albert Lea at Windsong Farms Cup

 

  1. Albert Lea 323

 

Albert Lea individuals

Drew Teeter 73

Tim Chalmers 81

Ben Rasmussen 84

Arcie Nelson 85

 

Northwood-Kensett at Osage (3 teams)

 

Team standings

  1. Osage 172
  2. Northwood-Kensett 186
  3. North Butler 208

 

Northwood-Kensett individuals

  1. Nick Hanson 44
  2. Caden Helgeson 45
  3. Breyden Hoeppner 48
  4. Carter Anderson 49
  5. Kenny Conlin 53
  6. Brady Christianson 64

 

Girls golf

Northwood-Kensett at Osage (3 teams)

 

Team standings

  1. Osage 216
  2. North Butler 221
  3. Northwood-Kensett 256

 

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T9. Marisa Halbach 60

  1. Kennedy Christianson 63
  2. Peyton Wilder 64
  3. Ella Leonard 69
  4. Kenedie Berry 78

 

Boys tennis

Austin 7, Albert Lea 0

 

Singles

  1. Cole Hebrink (AU) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
  2. Nathan Danielson (AU) def. Jacob Louma, 6-0, 6-0
  3. Michael Garry (AU) def. Kuol Dual, 6-1, 6-1
  4. Micah Peterson (AU) def. Lukas Miller 6-1, 6-1

 

Doubles

  1. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (AU) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4
  2. Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (AU) def. Parker Munson/Levi Monson, 6-1, 6-5
  3. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (AU) def. Axel Erickson/Clayton Bibus, 6-2, 6-3

 

Saturday’s results

 

Softball

United South Central 4, GHEC/T/ML 2

 

GHEC  000 200 0 – 2

USC  202 000 x – 4

 

United South Central stats: Kendal Harpestad 1/3, 1 R; Molly Wegner 1/2, 2 R; Taylor Schroeder 1/3; Brylee Neubauer 1/3, 2 RBI; Alivia Bruegger 1 R; Riley Getchell 1 RBI; Olivia Bungum 2/3, 1 RBI; Ivy O’Rourke 1/3

 

Friday’s results

 

Boys golf

Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (3 teams)

 

Team standings

  1. West Fork 171
  2. Northwood-Kensett 191
  3. Newman Catholic 215

 

Northwood-Kensett individuals

  1. Caden Helgeson 43

T4. Nick Hanson 44

T9. Breyden Hoeppner 49

  1. Carter Anderson 55
  2. Brady Christianson 56
  3. Noah Woltzon 61

 

Girls golf

Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (3 teams)

 

Team standings

  1. Newman Catholic 203
  2. West Fork 226
  3. Northwood-Kensett 246

 

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T6. Peyton Wilder 56

T10. Hallie Hanson 59

  1. Ella Leonard 61

T15. Marisa Halbach 70

T15. Kenedie Berry 70

  1. Kennedy Christianson 74

 

Boys track and field

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

 

Second places

1600-meter run: Hayden Chandler, 5:26.5 (USC)

 

Girls track and field

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

 

Second places

1600-meter run: Alexis Guenther, 6:17.3 (USC)

Shot put: Kiera Schultz, 29-1 (USC)

High jump: Madison Passer, 4-6 (USC)

High jump: Jaelyn Stangler, 4-6 (USC)

