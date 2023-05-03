Scoreboard: May 3, 2023
Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Monday’s results
Baseball
NRHEG 12, Hayfield 10
HF 100 045 0 – 10
NR 011 064 x – 12
NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 2/5, 1 R, 4 RBI; Daxter Lee 0/2, 1 R, 2 BB; Ethan Thompson 2/4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Carter Martens 1/3, 1 R; Jackson Chrz 0/2, 2 R, 2 BB; Sam Olson 0/2, 2 R, 1 BB; Jared Lee 1/2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Jace Ihrke 0/1, 2 RBI, 3 BB
NRHEG pitching: Daxter Lee 5.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Sam Olson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO
Softball
United South Central 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
USC 001 200 0 – 3
WEM 000 000 0 – 0
United South Central stats: Mariah Anderson 1/2, 1 R; Molly Wegner 1/4, 1 R; Taylor Schroeder 3/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Olivia Bungum 1/3, 1 RBI; Ally Stenzel 1/3; Ivy O’Rourke 1/2
Boys golf
Albert Lea at Windsong Farms Cup
- Albert Lea 323
Albert Lea individuals
Drew Teeter 73
Tim Chalmers 81
Ben Rasmussen 84
Arcie Nelson 85
Northwood-Kensett at Osage (3 teams)
Team standings
- Osage 172
- Northwood-Kensett 186
- North Butler 208
Northwood-Kensett individuals
- Nick Hanson 44
- Caden Helgeson 45
- Breyden Hoeppner 48
- Carter Anderson 49
- Kenny Conlin 53
- Brady Christianson 64
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett at Osage (3 teams)
Team standings
- Osage 216
- North Butler 221
- Northwood-Kensett 256
Northwood-Kensett individuals
T9. Marisa Halbach 60
- Kennedy Christianson 63
- Peyton Wilder 64
- Ella Leonard 69
- Kenedie Berry 78
Boys tennis
Austin 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
- Cole Hebrink (AU) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
- Nathan Danielson (AU) def. Jacob Louma, 6-0, 6-0
- Michael Garry (AU) def. Kuol Dual, 6-1, 6-1
- Micah Peterson (AU) def. Lukas Miller 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
- Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (AU) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4
- Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (AU) def. Parker Munson/Levi Monson, 6-1, 6-5
- Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (AU) def. Axel Erickson/Clayton Bibus, 6-2, 6-3
Saturday’s results
Softball
United South Central 4, GHEC/T/ML 2
GHEC 000 200 0 – 2
USC 202 000 x – 4
United South Central stats: Kendal Harpestad 1/3, 1 R; Molly Wegner 1/2, 2 R; Taylor Schroeder 1/3; Brylee Neubauer 1/3, 2 RBI; Alivia Bruegger 1 R; Riley Getchell 1 RBI; Olivia Bungum 2/3, 1 RBI; Ivy O’Rourke 1/3
Friday’s results
Boys golf
Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (3 teams)
Team standings
- West Fork 171
- Northwood-Kensett 191
- Newman Catholic 215
Northwood-Kensett individuals
- Caden Helgeson 43
T4. Nick Hanson 44
T9. Breyden Hoeppner 49
- Carter Anderson 55
- Brady Christianson 56
- Noah Woltzon 61
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (3 teams)
Team standings
- Newman Catholic 203
- West Fork 226
- Northwood-Kensett 246
Northwood-Kensett individuals
T6. Peyton Wilder 56
T10. Hallie Hanson 59
- Ella Leonard 61
T15. Marisa Halbach 70
T15. Kenedie Berry 70
- Kennedy Christianson 74
Boys track and field
United South Central/Alden-Conger at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Second places
1600-meter run: Hayden Chandler, 5:26.5 (USC)
Girls track and field
United South Central/Alden-Conger at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Second places
1600-meter run: Alexis Guenther, 6:17.3 (USC)
Shot put: Kiera Schultz, 29-1 (USC)
High jump: Madison Passer, 4-6 (USC)
High jump: Jaelyn Stangler, 4-6 (USC)