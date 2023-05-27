Sports Memories: Minnesota awarded professional tennis franchise Published 7:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Albert Lea senior catcher Casey Woodside was named to the Big Nine All-Conference baseball team. Teammates Anthony Tippett and Logan Kortan were named Honorable Mention.

Jenna Christensen and Lauren Klick were named to the Big Nine All-Conference softball team.

Jason Kubel hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to break a tie as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1. Twins starter Glen Perkins pitched 7 2/3 innings to pick up his second win of the year.

20 years

The Albert Lea girls’ softball team ended their season with a 3-1 loss to Lakeville and a 6-3 loss to Northfield in section play. The Tigers finished their season with a 3-19 record under coach Rick Harves.

Albert Lea Community Education was offering summer sports camps in swimming, cross country, boys’ basketball, volleyball, football and girls’ basketball.

Chris Baas and Brian Knudsen combined to shoot a 58 to win the “A” Flight of the two-man best shot tournament at Green Lea Golf Course.

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team finished 11th out of 16 teams at the Section 1AA tournament held at the Austin Country Club. Brie Woitas shot a 98 to lead the Tigers.

50 years

The Albert Lea boys’ track and field team defeated Bloomington Jefferson 116-34 at Hammer Field. The Tigers took 17 of 19 first place finishes including a school record of 56.2 by the shuttle relay team of Reid Katzung, Jim Ellinghuysen, Steve Gilbertson and Bruce Senske.

Dick Davies of Albert Lea successfully defended his title with a three over par 73 at the Freeborn County Open played at the Albert Lea Country Club.

Freeborn defeated Glenville 7-5 in sub-district baseball play. Paul Hinckley picked up the win for the Yeoman, striking out 14. Craig Rayman had two RBIs for the Trojans.

Freshman Jeff McCamy of Albert Lea was awarded an athletic letter for varsity basketball at Hamline University at their annual “H” Club banquet.

In women’s softball play, Barb Willmert pitched a complete game to lead Aragon Rockettes to a 27-2 victory over Freeborn County Abstract.

It was announced that Minnesota had been awarded a franchise in the World Team Tennis league that was set to begin play in `1974. The Buckskins went on to play only one season and finished with 27 wins and 17 losses.

Condolences

Ken Ulman, Albert Lea High School boys’ golf coach from 1963 to 1991, passed away this week in Burnsville. He led the Tigers to a state golf championship in 1982 and won Big Nine conference titles in 1979 and 1981.

2023 collegiate signings

Albert Lea Tigers hockey player Jack Ladlie has signed a tender to continue his hockey career as a member of the Alexandria Blizzard of the North American 3 Hockey League. The team is based in Alexandria.