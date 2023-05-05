Sports Memories: Track team takes Kiwanis Relays Published 6:52 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Albert Lea Thunder owner Barry Soskin announced the arrival of the hockey team in a press conference held at the City Arena.

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team took fifth at the Red Wing Invitational played at the Mississippi National Golf Course. Junior Mike Falk led the Tigers with an 81.

Junior Jake Kirsch made his first start of the year and threw a complete game shutout as the Glenville-Emmons baseball team defeated Schaefer Academy 3-0.

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team shot a 369 at Green Lea Golf Course to defeat Faribault and Rochester John Marshall. Kelli Hanson took medalist for the Tigers with an 82.

20 years

The Albert Lea Tigers softball team fell to 1-9 on the year as they were defeated 8-5 by Owatonna at Hammer Field. Nicole Rafdal threw a complete game for the Tigers, striking out one.

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team picked up their first win of the season in a triangular played at the Faribault Country Club. Brie Woitas led the Tigers with a 100 followed by Kaeli Wayne with a 102.

Jenna Brackey pitched seven innings, allowing six earned runs while striking out four as the Glenville-Emmons softball team was defeated by Houston 8-7.

The Glenville-Emmons boys’ golf team took fourth at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Invitational. Luke Klingson shot an 86 and Matt Shilling an 88 to lead the Wolverines.

50 years

The United States was set to play a six-game basketball series against Russia. The United States team was coached by Bill Cousy and featured two-time Collegiate Player of the Year Bill Walton.

The Albert Lea track team won 13 of 21 events as they defended their Kiwanis Relays title at Hammer Field. Albert Lea junior Mike McNamee took home first in the 100-, 220- and 440-yard dash.

University of Minnesota center Jim Brewer was expected to sign a professional basketball contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers after they acquired draft rights to him in a trade.

The citizens of Albert Lea raised over $2,000 to help send Tim Balfe to wrestle in the XII World Games for the Deaf in Malmo, Sweden.

Owatonna defeated Albert Lea and Waseca in a track and field triangular held in Owatonna. Lanae Gilbertson took fourth in the discus with a throw of 72’1” for the Tigers.

Alumni update

Mike Long, a 1990 graduate of Albert Lea High School is the head athletic trainer and certified strength and conditioning coach for Christian County Public Schools in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He played four years of football for the Tigers under coach Dennis Baldus.