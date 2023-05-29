STORAGE AUCTION Published 6:06 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That the personal described as flows, to-wit:

Property stored in Unit #112 currently leased to, Jasmine Losolla

Property stored in Unit #207 currently leased to, Wayne Fenney

Property stored in Unit #403 currently leased to, Mary Armstrong

Property stored in Unit #550 currently leased to, Crystal Vosberg

Property stored in Unit #706 currently leased to, Elizabeth Morse

Property stored in Unit #831 currently leased to, Anna Veitia

Property stored in Unit #859 currently leased to, Janet Hunt

Property stored in Unit #931 currently leased to, Ryan Thompson

Property stored in Unit #1001 currently leased to, Sheldan Luna

Property stored in Unit #1002 currently leased to, Bradley Merrill

Property stored in Unit #1018 currently leased to, Tamara Cardona

Property stored in Unit #1045 currently leased to, Kevin Widmer

Property stored in Unit #1047 currently leased to, Latash Gronewold

Property stored in Unit #1103 currently leased to, January Presegard

Property stored in Unit #1107 currently leased to, Insley Evans Sr

Property stored in Unit #1120 currently leased to, Jacey Anderson

Property stored in Unit #1138 currently leased to, Jesse Garcia

Property stored in Unit #1503 currently leased to, Annie Tabonghet

Property stored in Unit #1504 currently leased to, Joseph Rokosz

Property stored in Unit #1518 currently leased to, Ricky Gossip

Property stored in Unit #1609 currently leased to, Jennifer Klassen

Property stored in Unit #1737 currently leased to, Tim Yackel

Propery stored in Unit #1745 currently leased to, Brittany Mulliner

Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Thursday June 22nd at 5:00pm 2023, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713 Spark Ave, 201st St. Thomas Ave, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expense of said sale and of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said sale are as followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This is a cash sale only.

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 27 and June 3, 2023

