Tigers clay target team wins conference; 5 advance to state Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Albert Lea Tigers clay target team took first place in the conference and will next travel to Alexandria on June 16, where they will shoot as a team to earn their way to state.

In addition, the team has five individual shooters who advanced to the state tournament based on their season scores.

Of the 11,289 Minnesota youth who shoot trap, the top 100 male shooters and top 25 female shooters advanced to state based on their season scores.

Email newsletter signup

Advancing from Albert Lea are the following:

• Henry Kuiters, placing 20th

• Cody Laskowske, placing 27th

• Kate Kuiters, placing 34th

• Jack Stevens, placing 47th

• Tanner Conn, placing 47th (tie)

The team has never had more than one shooter make it to state. This will be Laskowske’s second time, as he made it to state in 2022.

The team shot at state in 2021.