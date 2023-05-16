Wintergreen Foods Co-op to close after 46 years Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The board and members of Wintergreen Foods Co-op voted Thursday to close the store after years of lagging sales due to changing shopping habits.

A press release from the co-op stated many options and issues were discussed, but ultimately two-thirds majority of members voting consented to a motion to close the store.

The release stated the co-op was no longer able to continue operations without a drastic change.

Wintergreen has provided members and nonmembers with natural, local and organic foods for 46 years. For the first several years, Wintergreen ran the co-op out of a private home and later opened a store near the Seed House. It has gone from being volunteer run to having a paid manager and staff.

For the past several years the board of directors, many dedicated members and the manager and staff have attempted to renew interest in the store and increase sales. Despite additional advertising and social media presence, the store continued to experience declines in profits and was no longer able to sustain the store.

The store will close by May 31, and will be selling off its remaining stock for the rest of the month. With the consent of the members present at the Thursday meeting, it was granted that the board of directors may sell the name and the contents of the store to a private party if there is any interest in taking over the Wintergreen brand.

On behalf of all the members of the co-op, the board of directors extended a heartfelt gratitude to the community for their support and memories over the years.