1 arrested for DUI and other reports Published 3:26 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Police arrested Isaul R. Rios, 26, for driving under the influence at 2:49 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a large fight on the 600 block of Water Street.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A vehicle stolen from Rochester was recovered at 8:17 a.m. Friday on 767th Avenue in Albert Lea.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Sabrina Marie Angel Truesdell on a local warrant at 2:59 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Tara Katherine Chirpich, 31, on a Mower County warrant at 2:06 p.m. Friday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Jonathan Michael Boyd, 45, on local warrants and fifth-degree drug possession at 4:32 p.m. Friday at 1811 E. Main St.

Barn fire reported

A barn fire was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday at 12237 625th Ave. in Emmons.

2 arrested on domestic charges

Deputies held Daryl John Paulsen on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault at 8:58 a.m. Sunday at 106 Fourth St. SE in Geneva.

Police arrested Julian Gunnar Lane, 31, for domestic assault at 2:57 a.m. Sunday at 506 St. Peter Ave.

Crops damaged by vehicle

Crops were reported damaged in a field by a vehicle at 4:52 p.m. Sunday at 76128 270th St. in Clarks Grove.

Theft, damage reported

Deputies received a report of a battery stolen out of a lawn mower and damage to the mower at 8:54 p.m. Sunday at 215 McKinley St. in Manchester.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 8:57 a.m. Friday at 1216 St. John Ave. A Playstation4 and TV were missing.

1 held on OFP violation

Police held Soe Soe, 32, on an alleged order for protection violation at 11:42 a.m. Saturday at 1514 S.E. Marshall St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of gas that was siphoned out of a vehicle at 3:21 p.m. Saturday on South Ermina Avenue. It was believed to have happened sometime overnight.

Police received a report of a theft of clothing at 4:18 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Items were reported stolen at 7:28 p.m. Saturday at 410 Court St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Beau Clayton Dodge, 33, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and .08 within two hours after a crash at 9:56 p.m. Saturday on Frank Avenue.

1 held on DWI charge

Police held Jesse Allan Boren on a charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 4:39 p.m. Sunday of a possible drunk driver at 1210 E. Main St.